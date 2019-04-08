EDWARDS, Fay
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fay EDWARDS.
87, formerly of Lutz, FL, passed away on April 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was mom, friend, grandmother, teacher, adventurer, lover of life, lover of nature. She is survived by her sister, Sharon Purchase; sons, Daniel Young and Dwight Young; five granddaughters, Brooke, Amanda, Andrea, Alisha, and Emily; and one great-granddaughter, Mia Rose. Memorial service will be held at Blount and Curry Funeral Home, 3207 West Bearss Ave., Tampa, FL 33618, on April 27, 2019, at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Oasis Pregnancy Center, 14620 North Nebraska Ave., #C, Tampa, FL 33613.
Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood
3207 W BEARSS AVE
Tampa, FL 33618
(813) 968-2231
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 8, 2019