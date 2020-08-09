Fay FULDAUER

FULDAUER, Fay Faye was born April 9, 1919 in Cleveland, Ohio to Ethel and David Goldner, Fay graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Michigan. Fay married Robert R. Fuldauer April 23, 1943. A member of Fair-mount Temple, dancer, director, interior designer, and small business owner, Fay was always active. The couple retired to St. Petersburg, FL in 1979. Fay passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 101. Fay is survived by her children, Deborah Fuldauer-Rodriguez and Jonathan Fuldauer; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. David C. Gross Funeral Home



