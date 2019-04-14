Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Ellen (Sims) Brown. View Sign

89, passed away peacefully from natural causes, Saturday, April 6, 2019. Faye was born in Birmingham Alabama in 1929. She was predeceased by her husband, Neil V. Brown; mother, Flora Morgan Sims and father, William Lois Sims; sister, Norma Withington; and granddaughter, Sara Wisniewski. For much of her early life Faye was a military wife, living at times in Germany and many states in the U.S. Once settled in Florida she went to work for the Hillsborough County School System in the Migrant Education Program, from which she retired in 1994. Faye loved to travel, bowl, clog, read, do crossword puzzles, sew, knit, crochet and other needlework crafts. Over the years she made many clothes, sweaters, afghans, ponchos, and Christmas tree ornaments for family and friends. Faye is survived by her sisters, Wilda (Billie) Ebanks, of Northport Florida and Martha Sims of Jefferson Georgia; daughters, Linda Brown Floege (Jim), Sharon Brown Freel-Quina, and Nancy Brown Gaddis (Warren); and son, David N. Brown (Helen). She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Angels Senior Living, South Tampa, for the care they provided our mother. Faye will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A gathering will be held at Blount & Curry - Terrace Oaks, 12690 N. 56th St., Temple Terrace, FL Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 1 pm with services to follow at 2 pm.



Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 14, 2019

