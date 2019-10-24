HOWARD, Faye R. 96, formerly of Largo, passed away October 20, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Julia (Tommy) Stonebreaker; son, Julius E. (Teresa) Howard Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Michelle Howard. She is also survived by grandchildren, Korri Col-bert, Brandy Poore, Julie Valdez, Lore Stone, Heather Jarvi, Gene Howard, Jeremy Howard and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitation is Friday, October 25, 2019 from 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Hubbell Funeral Home, 499. N. Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs. Hubbellfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019