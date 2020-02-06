MILLIAN, Faye 76, of Trinity, FL, passed away February 5, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born to the late Jack and Jenny Busch, February 10, 1943 in Brooklyn, NY. She married the late Michael Millian and together on Long Island for 13 years they lived before relocating to Florida. Faye is survived by four children, Ivan Millian, Marc Millian, Howard Millian, and Ricky Millian. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband in 2014. Faye was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind beautiful memories. As her health declined, she often repeated the quote: "123 Go." Viewing ceremony and burial will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 10 am at Trinity Memorial Gardens. The family requests that people make donations to JK Cancer Fund, Inc. (jkcancerfundinc.org), the Millian Family Foundation in support of cancer survivors and their families, in lieu of sending flowers.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 6, 2020