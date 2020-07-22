TICE, Febbie L. was born Feb. 11, 1928 in Cuthbert, GA to the late Sonaca and Lee Ethel Amos. She pas-sed July 17, 2020. Mrs. Tice and her two sisters moved to St. Petersburg at an early age, attended schools here, and she graduated from Gibbs High School in 1946. Mrs. Tice was married, later divorced her departed husband, Willie Tice. She was a faithful member at Bethel Community Baptist Church, and now a faithful member at 20th Street Church of Christ. She leaves to mourn her passing one son, Rondual E. Tice, of St. Petersburg; god son, Malcolm Small of Clearwater, FL, son of Dwight Small and wife; god son, Willie F. Hawkins, of Denver, CO, son of a dear friend that has passed; nieces, nephews, other relatives and a host of sorrowing friends. Visitation is Friday, July 24, 3-7 pm at: Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



