FRANZ, Ferdinand George passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born October 4, 1934 in Trostberg, Germany to Maria and Gustav Franz. He came to the United States in 1954, and married his wife, Mary, in 1956. They lived in Miami, Florida until 1997, before moving to Kennesaw, Georgia. Ferdinand (a/k/a by his middle name, George) started his career as a banker in Germany and continued in this profession at Southeast Banking Corporation (formerly First National Bank of Miami, Florida) for 37 years, retiring as Vice President of Commercial Loan Operations. He worked in various departments, including Proof and Transit, Systems Development, and Commercial Loan Operations. From 1993 to 1997, he was Credit Manager of World Fuel Services Corporation in Miami Springs, Florida. For many years, he also free-lanced as a translator. Ferdinand served in the U.S. Army from 1957 until 1963, two years on active duty, spending 18 months at Coleman Barracks near Mannheim, in his native Germany, and completing four years of active and inactive reserve duty in Miami. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Rolf. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary T. Franz (née Deglmann); beloved sons, Dr. Michael G. Franz and his wife, Janice, Christopher G. Franz, and Steven G. Franz and his husband, Rick; grandchildren, Kyle, Matthew, Megan, Allison and Emily; brother, Dietmar J. Franz; along with sisters-in-law, Karin, Elfriede, and Ingrid; and many nephews and nieces. Ferdinand loved to visit his children and grandchildren and to travel to his beautiful Bavarian homeland in Germany. He enjoyed reading, writing, and working in his garden. Until we meet again, farewell and auf Wiedersehen, Ferdinand George Franz, we will miss you. A Catholic Prayer Service will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Beach Memorial Chapel, 301 Corey Avenue, St. Pete Beach, FL (727) 360-5577. Visitation hours from 10:30 am, with the ceremony beginning at 12 pm. For photos and condolences visit

