Ferdinand Richards
1931 - 2020
RICHARDS, Ferdinand Jr. 89, passed peacefully in his sleep April 24, 2020 from natural causes. He was born February 18, 1931 in Jacksonville, FL to Dr. Ferdinand Richards and Margarite Ragsdale Richards. He grew up fishing and exploring the waterways of the St. Johns River along with his sister Alice and brother John. While attending Landon High School he met the love of his life, Joan Ruby Lee, when he was a lifeguard on Jacksonville Beach. He attended the University of Florida and was an avid, life-long Gator. Ferdie and Joan moved to Tampa in 1956 and he had a long career in the food brokerage business, where his son John followed in his footsteps. Together Ferdie and Joan raised three children, Dr. Ferdinand Richards III (Teri), Leah Joan Richards King, and John Richards (Barbara). It was a home filled with fun, laughter, love and good food. "Big Ferd" was a prankster and loved a good joke; he was a bull in a china shop. He was a sharp dresser, loved jazz, bull dogs, his record collection, hunting and fishing, a good drink and food. He especially enjoyed the successes of his family and dearly loved his wife. Boom-Boom, as he was known to his grandchildren, was a top-shelf grandfather. They enjoyed many sleepovers at the Harbour House, popsicles and Furbies. Left behind to cherish his memory are his sister, Alice Oosterhoudt; brother, John Richards; children; grandchildren, Avery Colman (John), Riley Dickey (Agnes), Carly King and Ryan Richards; great-grandchild, Claire Lee Colman; nephews, nieces; and numerous friends. He will be deeply missed and the family will have a private memorial service at a later time. "See you later alligator" and rest in peace Boom. We know you will be jitter-bugging in heaven with Grammy by your side. www.blountcurrymacdill.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 10, 2020.
