RICHARDS III MD, Ferdinand After 66 years on this earth, Ferdinand Richards III, MD has left us all far too soon. He passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in his hometown of Tampa, FL with family at his side. Despite a yearlong tussle with lymphoma, he enthusiastically lived his big life. Throughout his illness he found satisfaction taking care of others, whether that be family, patients in the Tampa General Hospital Emergency Department or through working as Kepro's Chief Medical Officer for Medicare's Beneficiary and Family Centered Care program. He practiced emergency medicine for 34 years at TGH where he was frequently seen in festive garb providing purloined cookies to the general staff. He savored life and want to do the work he loved to the very end which he did. Those who knew him casually may remember him as a South Tampa fixture who hosted epic parties, a good-natured listener who loved to connect with people. He was a gifted Berkeley Prep scholar athlete from the class of 1972. He continued studies as a Classics major at Washington and Lee University where he led the football team as quarterback. He graduated University of Florida College of Medicine 1980 and remained a lifelong proud Gator. He has since cared for thousands of patients, mentored many Tampa medical professionals and contributed nationally to healthcare quality improvement through work with physician and facility advising for 30 + years. He has been on the forefront of all that has transpired with what is now known as Medicare's Quality Improvement Organization or QIO. His QIO career didn't start with Kepro or even FMQAI (Florida Medical Quality Assurance Inc), but rather in the 1980's with the Professional Standards Review Organization (PSRO) contractor for the state of Florida. Ferdie, as he was known to friends and loved ones, was deeply knowledgeable about mid-century modern design, flats angling, and culinary arts. He was a gourmet chef who cooked what he caught. Those who were lucky enough to dine at his table could count on a memorable presentation. He was a voracious reader and loved Florida history as much as a good football game. He was a true Renaissance "Old Man of the Sea." He is preceded in death by his parents, Joan and Ferdinand Richards Jr. ("Big Ferd"). He is survived by his brother, John Richards (wife, Barbara and their son, Ryan); and his sister, Leah Richards King (daughters, Avery, Riley, and Carly). He leaves behind his adoring wife, Dr. Teri Hlavacs. He was a sympathetic ear and the perfect partner in crime to his trusty sidekicks, Nick and Ava (Ferdie never liked the term "step-father"). He will be more missed than words can say. Due to COVID considerations, we deeply regret that we must defer to 2021 a life celebration worthy of Ferdie. As we all know, Ferdie loved a good party. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Florida Aquarium Coral Research or Tampa General Hospital Foundation designated "In Memory of Ferdinand Richards III." Please share photos and memories to www.BlountCurryMacDill.com
. The family would like to thank the staff at TGH and Moffitt Cancer Center for their extraordinary care and compassion for one of their own. As many of us knew, Ferdie had many "Ferdie-isms" or sayings he used on a daily basis. He would often say when leaving his friends, "seizure-your later." See you later Ferdie- we wish you fair winds and following seas.