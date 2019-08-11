SZING, Ferenc "Frank" 79, passed away suddenly July 12, 2019. He was born on September 8, 1939 in Budapest, Hungary. Frank, a resident of Largo, FL, owned Mika Tool & Machine Co., Inc. in Largo for 28 years and was proud of his business and his trade as a tool and die maker. He was a sports enthusiast, an avid soccer fan, and a soft-spoken individual. He leaves behind his wife of almost 49 years, Marina; a son in Hungary, grandson, Frank in London; and niece, Ildiko, in Budapest. At Frank's request, there will be no services. He was a loving and gentle man, please remember him as you knew him. He will be missed.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019