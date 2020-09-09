Fern BURNETTE

BURNETTE, Fern "Bobbi" Sears 63, died Aug. 22, 2020 after a long illness. She lived in Hazel Green, AL at the time of her death. Born in New Bedford, MA, she moved at an early age to Brandon, FL. After graduating from Brandon H. S., she married and gave birth to a son, Brian, who she and her first husband raised. Later, she held secretarial positions at an insurance company and for Hillsborough County. When her first marriage ended, Fern started a new life in Sun City Center. She quickly made friends and joined in many social activities. Her bright and ready smile put everyone at ease and assured that no one remained a stranger to her. She served on the Emergency Squad and at Our Lady of Guadalupe Food Bank and for many years both caregiver and companion at an Assisted Living facility. Purses and shoes were among her passions. She had a different purse for every occasion, and never saw a pair of shoes she did not like. She will be remembered for her dancing: friends said that, "She had 'the music' in her"; and for taking part in annual lip sync shows. Her creative costumes and lip sync performances were always memorable. Fern also loved and had a special connection to animals of all kinds. She is survived by her husband, Randy Smith of Hazel Green, Alabama; her son, Brian Burnette of Brandon, Florida; brothers, Gary Grace of Middletown, RI; Russell Mott of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and Paul Noel (Mechele) of Conway, New Hampshire; and by her beloved grandson, Brandon Burnette of Brandon, Florida. When Covid 19 restrictions permit, a "Celebration of Life" will be held in Sun City Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store