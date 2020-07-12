Fernando Alonso

ALONSO, Fernando "Fred" 89, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Manuel and Mirta Alonso; and his sisters, Delia Richards and Orchid Crews. He is survived by his wife of seventy wonderful years, Domenica (Mamie) Alonso; son, Richard Alonso (Frances); and daughter, Kathryn Richardson (David). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Jennifer Garcia (William), Richard Alonso Jr. (Katherine Tsafatinos), Yvette Ynocencio, Staci Caudill, Kristina Maynard (Mike); and great grandchildren, Andrew Garcia, Gabriella Garcia, Anna Alonso, TJ Alonso, Drake Richardson, Lacey Gehringer, Dillon Caudill, Brooklyn Gehringer, Layla Tussey; niece, Roxanne Blum; and nephew, Rick Richards. Fred, raised in Ybor City, graduated from Jefferson High School in 1949. He retired after thirty years of service with the U.S. Postal Service leaving a large postal family and many friends. After retirement Fred continued to work as a driver for Bill Currie Ford as well as running his own courier service "Fred's Mail Service" for many years. He was an avid bowler and loved to go dancing with his wife on Saturday nights. He enjoyed taking care of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as attending every family event, recital, soccer and baseball games He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he faithfully attended mass every Sunday sitting in the same spot for over thirty years. The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the Bayshore Pointe Nursing Home staff for the care and love they gave Fred for the past year and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The staff will always remember him for saying "I love you" to everyone who greeted him. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions a private service for immediate family will be held at the Myrtle Hill Cemetery in Tampa at a future date. Fred will be remembered for love of family and friends along with his special smile. Please visit and sign the guestbook at www.Gonzalezfuneral.com
. Gonzalez Funeral Home