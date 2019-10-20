Fernando DOMINGUEZ

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernando DOMINGUEZ.
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOMINGUEZ, Fernando passed peacefully October 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tampa on January 30, 1927 to Edelmiro and Maria Dominguez. He was prede- ceased by his wife, Norma. He is survived by his son, Richard Dominguez (Beverly); daughter, Gilda Antinori; five grandchildren, Richard (Laura), Stephen, Michael (Marta), Ashley, and Angela (Keith); 16 great-grandchild- ren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.