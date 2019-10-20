DOMINGUEZ, Fernando passed peacefully October 12, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Tampa on January 30, 1927 to Edelmiro and Maria Dominguez. He was prede- ceased by his wife, Norma. He is survived by his son, Richard Dominguez (Beverly); daughter, Gilda Antinori; five grandchildren, Richard (Laura), Stephen, Michael (Marta), Ashley, and Angela (Keith); 16 great-grandchild- ren, and two great-great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019