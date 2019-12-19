Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernando Socias. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Homes - Terrace Oaks Chapel 12690 North 56th Street Tampa , FL 33617 (813)-988-9200 Send Flowers Obituary

SOCIAS, Fernando "Freddy " passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. Freddy was born August 4, 1960 in Habana, Cuba. He attended St. Lawrence School and Jesuit High School. At only 15, Freddy met Ana Alvarez. They married after graduating together from the University of South Florida. Freddy adored Ana and romanced her every day of his life. He died by her side after only 37 years of marriage. Freddy is survived by his mother, Zenaida Socias; and preceded in death by his father, Manolo Socias. Freddy cherished his children, Jenny (Evan) Smith, Lizzy (Eric) Swanson, and Fernando (Savanah) Socias; and grandchildren, Sophia Smith, Lucas Smith, Serena Swanson, and Oliver Swanson. Freddy is survived by his brothers, Manuel (Debbie) Socias, Alex (Luly) Socias, Chris Socias and numerous nieces and nephews. After USF, Freddy earned his CPA and worked in several companies before joining his brother-in-law, Bobby Alvarez; and his brother, Alex in growing Alvarez Homes into a respected and successful custom home building business. Along the way, he made many friends who admire and respect him for his work ethic, family values, and deep friendship. Freddy was an active member of Tampa Palms Country Club, always joking with the staff and passing out genuine compliments. Freddy's passion for life was never more evident than when shared with his family. Whether he was smoking a cigar with his brother or drinking an espresso with his mom, Freddy was all about family. He shared deep bonds with his children and grandchildren. From coaching T-ball to watching equestrian competitions and ballet recitals, Freddy was always there. He never missed an opportunity to support and mentor his children. Every Thursday night, he and Ana took ballroom dancing lessons. At weddings and special events they practiced what they had learned, love shining through. Freddy couldn't wait for the weekends to explore life with his family. Together they would all gather to enjoy new activities, with stories and laughter that were recorded in the pages of their memory books. Freddy loved the beach, boating, and the serenity of Lake Dora, where he and Ana were annual visitors. Freddy and Ana had many special places. Freddy spread love wherever he went and never said a negative thing about anyone. He accepted and appreciated people as they were. Freddy brought out the best in everyone. Nieces and nephews on both sides of the family can recall special times with Freddy, from vacationing in the Keys to weekends on the Gulf beaches. He spent a lot of time and energy to ensure that everyone was having fun, making each one feel like one of his own children. The pages of memories that Freddy made with each one of us would fill a library. Freddy celebrated and enjoyed his life and the people that filled it. A Memorial mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 20 at 1 pm at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Temple Terrace. A time of sharing with family and friends will follow the mass. In lieu of flowers, consider making a donation in Freddy's memory to .

