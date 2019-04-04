DAVIS, Ferrell Sr.
58, of Saint Petersburg, passed away on March 12, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Ferrell Davis Jr., Trimane Peterson; daughters, Kimberly Davis Long (Orinthian), Lolitha Seay Word (Paul), Shanika King; his sisters, Cynthia William (Melvin) and Michelle Baily; 17 grandchildren; his soul mate and best friend, Oretha Seay; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be on Friday, 3-8 pm; Funeral Saturday, April 6, at 1 pm, at:
