NORMAN, Finos Bennie 90, of Beebe, Arkansas and most recently Largo, Florida went to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was born August 25, 1929 to John and Mattie Norman in Hickory Plains Arkansas, the youngest of three sons. He joined the Army in 1945 and then the Air Force retiring in 1967. Shortly after retiring from the Air Force he landed the job of his dreams with Eastern Airlines. He worked for Eastern at the Miami, Florida Airport until he retired in 1984 and moved back to Arkansas to enjoy the majority of his retirement years. Bennie was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Mary Ellen Norman; and son, Johnny Norman. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Kathy) of Dunedin, Florida and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be 9 am to 5 pm, Thursday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home, Beebe. Graveside service will be 10 am Friday, April 3, 2020 at Hickory Plains Cemetery. Arrangements by Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home

