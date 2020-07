Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Florence's life story with friends and family

Share Florence's life story with friends and family

BREINIG, Florence L. died on July 3, 2020 in Palm Harbor, FL at age 96. Survived by daughter Nancy (Jeff) Mikres, and four grandchildren. The best Mom, Grandma ever. No service planned due to Covid. Neptune Society



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store