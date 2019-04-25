Florence E. "Nancy" Krebs

In Memoriam
Florence E. Krebs

"Nancy"

5/17/37 - 4/25/14

My Dearest Mom,

It is five years now that you have been my heavenly

eternal angel in Dad's and our Lord's arms. Your

spirit, love, and memories

are with me constantly.

I surround myself with yellow roses to remind me of your loving touch and voice.

I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all the dreams you made come true.

You saw me through it all, saw the best in me and gave me strength and faith to go on. I walk in your footsteps constantly.

I am missing you immensely

as your legacy lives on

forever and always.

Continue to hold Dads hands, give him angel kisses and hugs and together shine your love into our lives.

We are who we are and have everything because you loved us and always will.

You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God's love permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide.

I love you Mom with all my heart and soul. You

will always be beautiful

in my heart.

Always and forever your daughter and best friend,

Mary
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 25, 2019
