Guest Book

Florence E. "Nancy" Krebs

Florence E. Krebs



"Nancy"



5/17/37 - 4/25/14



My Dearest Mom,



It is five years now that you have been my heavenly



eternal angel in Dad's and our Lord's arms. Your



spirit, love, and memories



are with me constantly.



I surround myself with yellow roses to remind me of your loving touch and voice.



I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all the dreams you made come true.



You saw me through it all, saw the best in me and gave me strength and faith to go on. I walk in your footsteps constantly.



I am missing you immensely



as your legacy lives on



forever and always.



Continue to hold Dads hands, give him angel kisses and hugs and together shine your love into our lives.



We are who we are and have everything because you loved us and always will.



You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God's love permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide.



I love you Mom with all my heart and soul. You



will always be beautiful



in my heart.



Always and forever your daughter and best friend,



Mary

