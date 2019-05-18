Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence E. "Nancy" Krebs. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Florence E. Krebs



"Nancy"



5/17/37 - 4/25/14



On 5/17/19, our hearts and memories celebrate your 82nd birthday as you continuously watch over us as our guardian angel.



Our Lord and Dad have you wrapped in their arms and in blessed keeping. They will help light the heavenly candles on your lemon cake, with yellow roses, lilacs and lillies of the valley in your angel garden.



You gave me the gift of life, the gift of love and the gift of you and



your spirit, love, and memories are with me constantly.



I am so blessed for all the joy you brought to life and all there dreams you made come true.



You saw me through it all, saw the best in me and gave me strength and faith to go on.



I am missing you immensely as your legacy and spirit lives on forever and always.



Continue to hold Dad's hands, give him angel kisses and hugs and together shine your love into our lives.



You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God loves permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide.



I love you Mom, you will always be so beautiful in my heart and soul.



Forever your daughter and best friend,



Mary

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 18, 2019

