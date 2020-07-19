EKSTRAND, Florence Christina "Chris" 71, left this world on May 29, 2020 after extensive health issues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Richard and Florence Ekstrand; and her youngest brother, Paul. "Chris" was born in Chicago and moved to St. Petersburg, FL from Zion, IL with her family in 1965. She always had a love for dogs and thoroughly enjoyed her time spent at the local dog parks and made many caring friends. She is survived by her sister, Ann; and brother, Richard; and two nieces, Emily and Vanessa. She is also survived by eight cousins with a special shoutout to Karen. Her canine pal, Jesse, misses her dearly. A bench will be placed in her memory at the small Gulfport Dog Park.



