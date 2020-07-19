1/
Florence EKSTRAND
EKSTRAND, Florence Christina "Chris" 71, left this world on May 29, 2020 after extensive health issues. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Richard and Florence Ekstrand; and her youngest brother, Paul. "Chris" was born in Chicago and moved to St. Petersburg, FL from Zion, IL with her family in 1965. She always had a love for dogs and thoroughly enjoyed her time spent at the local dog parks and made many caring friends. She is survived by her sister, Ann; and brother, Richard; and two nieces, Emily and Vanessa. She is also survived by eight cousins with a special shoutout to Karen. Her canine pal, Jesse, misses her dearly. A bench will be placed in her memory at the small Gulfport Dog Park.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
