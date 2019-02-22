CARPENTIER, Florence H.
90, of Hudson, died on Feb. 19, 2019. She is predeceased by daughter, Robyn and grandson, Johnny. Survivors include husband, Robert; sons, Bobby, John, and Thomas; daughters, Linda and Cheryl; sister, Betty; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 11 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church.
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-3700
