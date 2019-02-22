Florence H. CARPENTIER

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Prevatt Funeral Home

CARPENTIER, Florence H.

90, of Hudson, died on Feb. 19, 2019. She is predeceased by daughter, Robyn and grandson, Johnny. Survivors include husband, Robert; sons, Bobby, John, and Thomas; daughters, Linda and Cheryl; sister, Betty; 14 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Her funeral will be held on Friday, Feb. 22 at 11 am at St. Michael's Catholic Church.

Prevatt Funeral Home
Funeral Home
Prevatt Funeral Home
7709 State Road 52
Hudson, FL 34667
(727) 863-3700
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.