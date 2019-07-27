WURSTER, Florence H. (Dyer)
97, of New Port Richey, FL passed July 21, 2019. Florence was born in Philadelphia, PA, December 6, 1921. She was the beloved wife of Edward J. Wurster Sr.; devoted mother of Edward J. Wurster Jr. (Elizabeth), Margaret J. Tosco (Roger), Florence H. Eli, and Alfred F. Wurster (Patricia); loving grandmother of 12; proud great-grandmother of 10; and loved by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Monday, 8:30-10:30 am, at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Township, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, at Saints Peter and Paul R.C. Church, Washington Township. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA. Donations in Florence's memory may be made to the , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 27, 2019