JONES, Florence (Coursey)
age 97, died July 3, 2019 in Austell, GA. She graduated from Furman University and taught high school English before marrying Robert Hayne Jones Jr., also of Greenwood, in 1945. She had three children, Joyce Jones Vosburgh of Tampa, FL, Linda Jones (Ed Hunt) of Atlanta, GA, and Robert Jones, III (Tammy) of Brooksville, GA. She is survived by her sister, Bette Warner (Mrs. Horace T. Warner); sister-in-law, Jean Jones Park (husband, William John Park), all of Greenwood, SC; her three children; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; nieces, a nephew, and their families. Graveside services will be held at Edgewood Cemetery in Greenwood, SC.
