Florence Eleanor Krebs 5/17/37 - 4/25/14 Mom, Today on Mother's day, our hearts and memories celebrate you as our blessed Mother as you continuously watch over us as our guardian angel. Dad and our Lord have you wrapped in their arms and in blessed keeping. They will continuously surround you with purple and yellow roses, in your angel garden. You gave me the gift of life, the gift of love and the gift of you. Your spirit, love, and memories are with me constantly and have allowed me to go the distance in every aspect of my life. I am missing you immensely as your legacy and spirit lives on forever and always. Continue to hold Dad's hands, give him angel kisses and hugs and together shine your love into our lives. You are my angel of God, my guardian dear to whom God loves permits here. Ever this day be at my side, to love to rule and to guide. I love you Mom with all my heart and soul. Forever and always your daughter, Mary Beth



