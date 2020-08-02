Florence LANCOR

LANCOR, Florence Gloria 96, died peacefully July 23 , 2020, at her home in Tampa. She was born July 4, in Cranston, RI, married Frederick Clark Lancor in 1946, and moved to Tampa, FL in 1955. Florence is survived by five children; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grand-children. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Fred. She will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a kind, funny, feisty, generous, accepting, loving, chocolate and breadstick obsessed woman. She will also be remembered for the many years she volunteered as a Girl Scout Leader, VA Hospital Clerk and Blood Donor (11 plus gallons) to help do her part in the world. She is already sorely missed. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by LifePath Hospice and her entire circle of caregivers. The kindness shown by each person who cared for her helped us more than you can know. Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be planned later in the year.



