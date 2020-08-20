Florence Mandelbaum

MANDELBAUM, Florence Geller "Flo" 94, of Tampa, Florida, passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Al; sons, Sam (Erica) and Bert (Ruth); daughter, Reeva Hunter (Stuart); grandchildren, Lia, Rachel (Landon), Ben, Jordan, and Ava; and great-grandson, Andes. A New York native, she became an RN in the United States Cadet Nurse Corps in 1947, which was followed by earning Bachelors and Masters Degrees in Nursing & Health Education at SUNY Oneonta and Adelphi University. One of the country's early Nurse Practitioners, she enjoyed a long and rewarding nursing career in New York State and Florida, and taught nursing at the college level. In 1992 she retired as an orthopedic nurse at St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa (BayCare). Over the years she served with a variety of civic and charitable causes, including the Brandeis Women, the Lupus Foundation, the National Parkinsons Foundation, Red Cross and others. She was active for 38 years in Congregation Schaarai Zedek. Interment and a memorial service will follow at the National Veterans Cemetery at Riverside, California, at a date and time to be announced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. She will be missed by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren as well as numerous extended family members and many beloved friends. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Florence's memory to Congregation Schaarai Zedek at: www.zedek.org/donate/,
or the United States Cadet Nurse Corp Foundation at: uscadetnurse.org
/foundation. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting: https://mountsinaiparks.org/obituaries/florence-g-mandelbaum/9850/