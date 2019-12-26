MANISCALCO, Florence L. age 94, born in Davie, Florida on September 13, 1925, passed away December 22, 2019. She resided in Tampa for over 78 years. Flo worked as a cigar maker before starting a career with the Hillsborough County School District, from which she retired as the Head Area Baker after 18 years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church for over 60 years. Flo enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Bingo, and doing her word search. Her beloved husband of 47 years, John Maniscalco, son John Maniscalco Jr., and brothers, Chalmas Perrette and Cecil Perrette preceded her in death. Flo is survived by daughters, Prudy Nicolini (Frank) and Darlene Bolton (John Knapik); daughter-in-law, De De Maniscalco; seven grandchildren; nine great- grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and large extended family. An hour visitation begins at 10:30 am, with the funeral service at 11:30 am, Friday, December 27, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Heartbeat International, at 2810 West Isabel St., Tampa, FL 33607.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 26, 2019