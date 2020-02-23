Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence MEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MEYER, Florence Newman 88, of Clearwater, Florida and Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully February 20, 2020. Florence was born February 15, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. During her career, Florence worked as a financial manager and administrator to several businesses and non-profits in Richmond. Florence was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Florence was preceded in death by her devoted husband, George Harry Meyer. She is remembered by her three daughters and their husbands, Karen and Ted Applestein, Anne Meyer and Phil Edwards, and Stacy Meyer and Steven Pinchefsky; her grandchildren, Brian Applestein and his wife, Selma, Lisa Applestein, Li Min Edwards, Cory Hazel and Georgia Hazel; as well as her great-grandchildren, Brady, Eli and Valentina. A funeral will be held at the Beth El Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the .

MEYER, Florence Newman 88, of Clearwater, Florida and Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully February 20, 2020. Florence was born February 15, 1932 in Richmond, Virginia where she graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School. During her career, Florence worked as a financial manager and administrator to several businesses and non-profits in Richmond. Florence was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Florence was preceded in death by her devoted husband, George Harry Meyer. She is remembered by her three daughters and their husbands, Karen and Ted Applestein, Anne Meyer and Phil Edwards, and Stacy Meyer and Steven Pinchefsky; her grandchildren, Brian Applestein and his wife, Selma, Lisa Applestein, Li Min Edwards, Cory Hazel and Georgia Hazel; as well as her great-grandchildren, Brady, Eli and Valentina. A funeral will be held at the Beth El Chapel at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane, Richmond, Virginia, Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.