Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161

OLSEN, Florence

OLSEN, Florence



better known as Pinky, passed away peacefully April 22, 2019 at a nursing facility in the arms of her loving family. Pinky was born in Tampa Nov. 10, 1923 to Carl and Florence Frey. She was the last surviving sibling of Mildred, Henry, Harold, Alvin, and Harry. Pinky married Axel Olsen in 1941 and they raised five children, Cheryl, Michael, Nancy, Jim, and Kris. Pinky's love of life was contagious and she enjoyed a good joke. She enjoyed sailing all of her adult life, first as a Mainsheet Mama and then as a founding member of the Dinghy Dames. Everyone will remember her for her big smile, unselfish attitude, and volunteering spirit. Her boatload of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will miss her greatly. The family will receive friends for Visitation Thursday, April 25, 2019 between 6-8 pm at Blount & Curry at Garden of Memories Funeral Home, 4207 East Lake Avenue, Tampa. Services will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 am at the funeral home, followed by Interment at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

