HERMAN, Florence R. "Pat"



88, of Clearwater, connoisseur of York Peppermint Patties, pink flamingos, blueberries, beach days, clam cakes, Frank Sinatra, Downton Abbey and Law & Order SVU, passed away June 12, 2019. She was the elegant, unforgettable wife of Bernard "Bernie" Herman for nearly 67 years, who predeceased her April 11.



In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents, Isadore and Lillian Settlow; sister, Sylvia Settlow and brother, Murray Settlow.



A four-time cancer survivor, Pat was born in Fall River, MA, graduated from Durfee High School in 1949, and attended Curry College and the Fashion Institute of Technology. She met her husband on a blind date on Halloween, 1951, arranged by mutual friends who had seen her at the movies with her parents, recognizing her loving and devoted nature - which she maintained throughout her life. She and Bernie married July 6, 1952, living in Fall River and raising two daughters. She worked as a homemaker, social worker, and with her husband served on the Board of Directors of Credence House, a halfway residence. She was an active member of Temple Beth El and exceptional dancer. Pat and Bernie continuously opened their home and hearts to the children of friends and family who faced obstacles of their own.



Moving to Cape Cod, MA in 1978, Pat founded Treasure Hunt Enterprises, designing and leading extensive tours of the area. She was an active member of the Chamber of Commerce. Pat was a preeminent wedding planner and booking agent, providing bands, singers and other performers for such venues as Mashpee Commons in its Friday night entertainment series. Though facing extreme challenges as she aged, including confinement to a wheelchair for years, her unrelentingly positive attitude inspired everyone around her: friends, family and caregivers alike. Throughout her life, people were instantly drawn to Pat's shining and nurturing spirit and her circle of friends continued to grow.



She is survived by daughters, Beth Herman of Lewiston, Maine and Susan Lylis of Clearwater, FL; son-in-law, David Lylis of Clearwater; David's daughter Erin and partner Joe of Ludlow, MA; brother, Allan Settlow of West Orange, NJ; and loving nieces, nephews, and grandnephews.



Pat was far more a giver than a taker, loving unconditionally with infinite powers of forgiveness. She will be deeply missed. Contributions may be made to cancer charities. A Graveside service will take place Thursday, June 20, Temple Beth El Cemetery, 4620 North Main St., Fall River, MA, at 1:30 pm.



www.sugarmansinai.com

