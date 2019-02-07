Florence R. Hurn

HURN, Florence R.

103, of Tampa, FL, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Palm Garden in Clearwater, FL. She was born and raised in Tampa and attended Gorrie Elementary, Wilson Jr. High, and H.B. Plant High School. She was also a graduate of The University of Tampa. Of her many accomplishments, she was most proud of raising her two sons and her service in World War II as a Spanish language interpreter for the Department of Censorship. She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Otilia Rogers; her three sisters, Otilia Rogers, Stella Carr, and Grace Constande; and her spouse, Francis E. "Paddy" Hurn. She is survived by her two sons, Patrick (Mary) Hurn and James (Gail) Hurn; and her niece, Susan (Ron) Robinson. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Katy B. Hurn, James E. Hurn Jr., Erin E. Garber, and Mary Elizabeth Hurn; and five great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, from 2-3 pm, with a service to follow at 3 pm, at Blount Curry Funeral Home, 605 S. MacDill Ave. Burial will be private at Florida National Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019
