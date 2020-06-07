SPURR, Florence C. 95, of Dunedin, Florida, passed peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Somerville, MA and came to Dunedin in 1989 from Dedham, MA. She was the loving and caring wife of Robert Leo Spurr for 44 years who preceded her in death in 2002. Their treasured morning walks on Honeymoon Island contributed to her passion for collecting seashells, which gave her great happiness. Florence was dearly cherished by the loving members of her family and those close to her. We will each remember Florence in our quiet thoughts and shared memories, and always in deep gratitude for having known her. We would like to thank Mease Manor Memory Care in Dunedin, FL for their kind and compassionate care for Florence. We also thank Suncoast Hospice for their care in her final days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel



