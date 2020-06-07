Florence SPURR
SPURR, Florence C. 95, of Dunedin, Florida, passed peacefully Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was born in Somerville, MA and came to Dunedin in 1989 from Dedham, MA. She was the loving and caring wife of Robert Leo Spurr for 44 years who preceded her in death in 2002. Their treasured morning walks on Honeymoon Island contributed to her passion for collecting seashells, which gave her great happiness. Florence was dearly cherished by the loving members of her family and those close to her. We will each remember Florence in our quiet thoughts and shared memories, and always in deep gratitude for having known her. We would like to thank Mease Manor Memory Care in Dunedin, FL for their kind and compassionate care for Florence. We also thank Suncoast Hospice for their care in her final days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Moss Feaster Dunedin Chapel

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
7275622040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

