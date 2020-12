Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Florence's life story with friends and family

Share Florence's life story with friends and family

SURETTE, Florence 90, Minot, North Dakota, formerly of Lakeland, Florida, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 in a Minot nursing home. Inturnment has taken place next to her husband, Calvin, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnelle.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store