ZENO, Florence 94, died October 16, 2020 at Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough, NH where she received exceptional care. Flo lived in Dunedin, FL for 40 years. She worked as a bank teller. After retirement she worked as a crossing guard for Pinellas County. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Dunedin. She worked as a volunteer usher at Ruth Eckerd in Clearwater for over 20 years. She relocated to New Hampshire to be near her daughter and son-in-law, Lynda and Carl Mabbs-Zeno, of Peterborough. She is greatly missed by her family and her caregivers in New Hampshire. An interment service will be held on December 5, 2020 at 10 am at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens, Palm Harbor. Although family won't be able to attend, friends are welcome.



