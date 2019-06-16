DESAUTELS, Florian "Bill"



92, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, at his home while in the care of his daughter Patricia Paciotti. He was the husband of the late Mary Desautels for over 50 years. They are now reunited again in heaven. Bill was born March 21, 1927 in Sainte-Hughes, Quebec, Canada. He was the son of Antonio and Berthe (Verraneau) Desautels. He resided in Connecticut for over 40 years before moving to St. Pete Beach, FL permanently. As a young man, he joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Midway. Bill was a communicant of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in St. Pete Beach where he was also an usher for many years. He was the owner of "The Glass Man" in New Britain, CT before retiring to Florida. He was involved in politics in St. Pete Beach. He volunteered at Palms of Pasadena Hospital, Hospice Thrift Store and other community groups. Bill loved his years in Florida with Mary. He helped everyone he met and was a great friend to all his neighbors. He and Mary loved traveling all over the country in their motor home. They especially loved time exploring Alaska. In addition to his loving wife, Mary, Bill was also predeceased by his eldest daughter, Lucille Desautels and his brother, Gaston Desautels. He is survived by his children, Martin Desautels, and his wife Debra of Connecticut, Lynn Desautels Gallandt and her husband Robert of California and Patricia Paciotti of Florida. He left this earth loving all of his grandchildren, Kerri Robie (Eric) of Connecticut, Candice DiSapio (Mark) of S. Carolina, Robert Paciotti (Wendy) of Connecticut, Christopher Paciotti of Massachusetts, Madeleine, Danielle and Alex of California and great-grandchildren, Tyler, Teigan and Trevor Robie of Connecticut, Amanda Paciotti of S. Carolina, Jacob Paciotti of Connecticut and Ava, Cole, Aiden and Nathan of S. Carolina. He also leaves his sister, Yvette Green of Connecticut and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 11:30 am to service time at 12:30 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary