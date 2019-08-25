DeVOE, Florie Charmaine "Bee Bee" 64, a Tampa native, passed away August 22, 2019. She retired from Verizon after 30 years of employment. Florie loved her family; they were the center of her world and she was the center of theirs. She is survived by Douglas, her beloved husband, best friend, and soulmate for 48 years; daughter, Sheryl Charmaine DeVoe; son, Douglas DeVoe, Jr.; granddaughter, Abygail Lynn Johnson; sisters, Lorraine Cravey, Barbara McNich; brother, Julian Dorsett; extended family and friends. A visitation will be held 5-7 pm, followed by a Life Celebration Service at 7 pm, Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 25, 2019