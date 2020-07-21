1/1
Florine Powell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POWELL, Florine L 92, of St. Petersburg, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020. She mov-ed to St. Petersburg in 1951 from her native Muncie, IN. She was a professional accordionist and was an instructor of Accordion for many years at Sanborn's House of Music in downtown St. Petersburg. Florine was a 56 year member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. In 1980, Florine became the Pastor's secretary to the Rev. Dr. C. Curtis Hess at Central Christian Church where she also taught Sunday School. She also directed English handbell choirs at Fifth Avenue Baptist and Central Christian Churches. Florine was preceded in death in 2005 by her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry E. Powell. She is survived by her brother, Marion (Dawn) Stoner of Tucson, AZ. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 followed by a funeral service Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Please visit Florine's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Florida National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 21, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Powell Family for the loss of your loved one, Florine, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved