Florine Powell

POWELL, Florine L 92, of St. Petersburg, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, July 18, 2020. She mov-ed to St. Petersburg in 1951 from her native Muncie, IN. She was a professional accordionist and was an instructor of Accordion for many years at Sanborn's House of Music in downtown St. Petersburg. Florine was a 56 year member of the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for 50 years. In 1980, Florine became the Pastor's secretary to the Rev. Dr. C. Curtis Hess at Central Christian Church where she also taught Sunday School. She also directed English handbell choirs at Fifth Avenue Baptist and Central Christian Churches. Florine was preceded in death in 2005 by her loving husband of 58 years, Jerry E. Powell. She is survived by her brother, Marion (Dawn) Stoner of Tucson, AZ. A visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 7820 38th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710 followed by a funeral service Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11 am. Interment will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Please visit Florine's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com