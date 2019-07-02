SMITH, Florrie K. "Flo"
87, of Weeki Wachee, FL, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at Cobblestone Manor ALF. Born September 3, 1931 in Plant City, FL, she came to the area in 1986 from Dayton, OH. She had spent the previous 37 years being the glue that held her husband's 37 year military career together. She and her husband traveled extensively world wide even taking a 9,000 mile, three month motor trip seeing family and friends. She was a devoted wife and mother. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Monroe T. Smith Maj. General USAF (Ret.); sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Terry Smith and wife, Julie Nichols of San Bernardino, CA, Michael Smith-Parrish and his wife, Marianne Zenker of Portland, OR; grandson, Duncan Smith of San Bernardino, CA; and sister, Eleanor Quincey of Marianna, FL. A Visitation for family and friends will be 11 am-12 pm, Friday, July 5, 2019 at Merritt Funeral Home, Spring Hill Chapel, where Funeral Services begin at 12 pm. Burial will follow at Florida National Cemetery. A gathering for friends after the interment will be held 3:30 pm, at the VFW, Shoal Line Blvd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd., Ste. 709, Clearwater, FL 33762 or at .
Merritt Funeral Home (352)686-6649
www.merrittfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 2, 2019