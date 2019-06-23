Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Floyd Clifton Russell. View Sign Service Information Thomas J. Brett Funeral Home 4810 Central Avenue St. Petersburg , FL 33711 (727)-321-3321 Send Flowers Obituary

92, of St Petersburg, passed away on June 19, 2019 at Bon Secours Maria Manor. Floyd was born September 28, 1926 in Key West, FL to parents James Clifton Russell and Charlotte Lowe Russell. Floyd was a "Conch", a member of one of the founding families of Islamorada, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Melissa; his parents, and younger siblings, Glenwood, Phyllis, Florine and Leo. His mother and siblings were among family members who perished in the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane. He is survived by his immediate family including son, John Clifton Russell (Carol) and granddaughter, Rachael, all of St. Petersburg.



Following his education, he returned to The Keys where he owned several successful businesses including J Morgan Jones Publications, Inc., the publisher of Vademecum International which followed Physicians' Desk Reference, Best Appliances and Island Originals Art Gallery, was very influential in local politics, led a local youth and adult sports organization and was a one of the three founders of Island Community Church.



The family would like to thank the health care professionals at St Anthony's Hospital, Bon Secours Place, Bon Secours Maria Manor and Empath Hospice for the compassionate care provided to Floyd.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to either St Anthony's Hospital Foundation, 1200 7th Avenue North, St Petersburg, FL 33705 or The Florida Keys History and Discovery Center Foundation, 82100 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, FL 33036.



A Celebration of the lives of Floyd and Melissa, who passed away on August 23, 2018, will be held at Brett Funeral Home, 4810 Central Avenue, St Petersburg, FL on Wednesday, June 26, at 4 pm.



