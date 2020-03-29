Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
5750 49th Street North
Saint Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 527-1196
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Dameron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Dameron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Floyd Dameron Obituary
DAMERON, Floyd Stinson Jr. of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a treasured son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Floyd Dameron; his sister, Susan Dameron; and his beloved wife, Del Dameron. He is survived by his children, William (Tress), Nathan, and Adrienne (Kevin); his niece Kathryn (Richard); his nephew Bret (Karen); and his grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter, Caylin, Grace, and Will Jr. He owned and operated Dameron Realtors in Silver Spring, Maryland until his retirement following a successful career. He loved the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Washington Redskins with all of his heart. He was always quick with a joke and a smile, and he never met a stranger. "You may not like me, but you'll never forget me." Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
Download Now