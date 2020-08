HILLMAN, Floyd 90, went to heaven on Friday, August 14, 2020. Floyd was preceded by his wife, Maxine; and is survived by his son, Larry Hillman (Jeanine); daughters, Gail Anderson (Ken), and Jane McDonnough (Jeff); six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life for Floyd and Maxine is on Saturday, August 22 at 12:30 pm at Faith Life Church, 2702 E. Bearss Ave. Tampa.



