SCURRY, Floyd
81, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, transitioned on February 14, 2019. He is survived by wife, Virginia Scurry; son; daughter; grandchild; and other relatives. Funeral service is on Saturday, Feb. 23, at 10 am, at Shiloh F.B.H. Church of God. Visitation is on Friday, Feb. 22, from 4-7 pm; family will receive friends at 6 pm.
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 21, 2019