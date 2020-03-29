|
of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, March 27, 2020. He was a treasured son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Floyd Dameron; his sister, Susan Dameron; and his beloved wife, Del Dameron. He is survived by his children, William (Tress), Nathan, and Adrienne (Kevin); his niece, Kathryn (Richard); his nephew, Bret (Karen); and his grandchildren, Morgan, Hunter, Caylin, Grace, and Will Jr. He owned and operated Dameron Realtors in Silver Spring, Maryland until his retirement following a successful career. He loved the University of Maryland Terrapins and the Washington Redskins with all of his heart. He was always quick with a joke and a smile, and he never met a stranger. "You may not like me, but you'll never forget me."
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020