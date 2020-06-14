Fonda CARBONELL

CARBONELL, Fonda Kay Freeman 56, was born January 23, 1964. She lost her battle to cancer abruptly on March 20, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Charles Carbonell; her three sons, Chas Sr., Coby, and Julian Carbonell; two grandchildren, Chas Nicolas Jr. and Ava Carbonell. Fonda earned her Bachelor Degree from University of South Florida. Her and her husband worked side by side for 35 years as entrepreneurs opening up multiple businesses from the ground up. One of the most successful being, Hyde Park Refinshing on N. Armenia. She was like a mother to many and was dedicated to educating and helping others better their lives. She volunteered her time and sat on the board of human relations of Hillsborough County for two years. To describe her in a few words is impossible. She will be missed but never forgotten by a magnitude of friends and family.



