Forach SMITH

SMITH, Forach E. 74, passed away September 6, 2020. He is survived by a loving sister, Janet (James Jr. "Jock") Edwards; nieces, Julie (Kelvin) Freeman and Karen Edwards; nephews, James III and Jamie Edwards; other relatives and friends. Family visitation Friday September 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services 1 pm Saturday, September 12, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave No. in Clearwater, FL. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com
