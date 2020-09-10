Forach SMITH

1/1
SMITH, Forach E. 74, passed away September 6, 2020. He is survived by a loving sister, Janet (James Jr. "Jock") Edwards; nieces, Julie (Kelvin) Freeman and Karen Edwards; nephews, James III and Jamie Edwards; other relatives and friends. Family visitation Friday September 11, 2020 from 4-6 pm at the funeral home. Graveside services 1 pm Saturday, September 12, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 5233 118th Ave No. in Clearwater, FL. Condolences may be sent to sanchezmortuary.com click on tributes. Sanchez Rehoboth Mortuary (727) 317-0035

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
