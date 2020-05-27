Forest FARLEY
FARLEY, Forest Jr. 73, of Tampa, FL transitioned May 5, 2020. He was a retired director from the James Haley V.A. Medical Center, Tampa, Florida and served in the United States Marine Corps, receiving three Purple Hearts during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Farley; a son; two daughters; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and other relatives. Visitation is Friday, May 29, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
Smith Funeral Home
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 894-2266
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Smith Funeral Home
