FARLEY, Forest Jr. 73, of Tampa, FL transitioned May 5, 2020. He was a retired director from the James Haley V.A. Medical Center, Tampa, Florida and served in the United States Marine Corps, receiving three Purple Hearts during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Sherry Farley; a son; two daughters; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and other relatives. Visitation is Friday, May 29, 4-7 pm. Smith Funeral Home/894-2266



