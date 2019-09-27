|
HOWELL, Forest A. of St. Petersburg, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born to the late Louise and Edwin Howell on July 10, 1937 in Charlottesville, VA, he graduated from Dundalk High in Baltimore excelling in drafting. In 1962, he married the love of his life, Barbara. He served in the Maryland National Guard and later became a draftsman at Honeywell and worked there until retirement. Forest helped design a "bee box" which went up on the Space Shuttle, and now is at the Smithsonian. He enjoyed fishing in Tampa Bay and occasionally in the Gulf and always entertained everyone with his exceptional storytelling ability. He is predeceased by his sister, Cass Skidmore. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Timothy, Thomas, Forest and Ami Melissa Shue; brother, Richard Howell; sisters, Shirley Coyle and Charlotte Ricketts and grandchildren, Alexandria, Jillian and Brayden. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 3:30 pm with a memorial service at 4 pm followed by a reception at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr MLK St N. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Forest's name to the . Visit the family's online guestbook at: www.andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 27, 2019