NORMAN, Forrest Elbert
Forrest died on May 18, 2019 at his home in Pinellas Park, FL. He was born at home August 16, 1936 in Newport, Arkansas to the late Foster and Merle Johnson Norman. He served in the Arkansas National Guard and US Army, moved to Florida in 1958, graduated from Eckerd College in Engineering, and retired from ECI/E-Systems/Raytheon and Sperry/Hercules/Ashland in Electronics Engineering. He was the owner of Norman's Classic Auto Radio and had a passion for HAM radio, old cars, and flew Cessnas. He was an active member and loved to sing in the choir at his Church. He is survived by his three daughters, Hope Ann (Chris) Hengstenberg, Wendy Norman, Teri (Rick) Raksnis; three grandchildren, Ryan and Sara Raksnis, Grace Hengstenberg; sister, Rosa Norman Pugh; ex-wives, Janet Norman and BillieLee Norman; dear friend, Mary Epperson. He was preceded in death by his brother and nephew, Bill and Brian Norman; three nieces; numerous cousins; and many friends. Celebration of life is at 11 am on June 8 held at Aldersgate Church, with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in his name, to his favorite program: Child & Youth Fund #303, Aldersgate Methodist Church, 9530 Starkey Road, Seminole, FL 33777.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 1, 2019