SOVRING, Forrest Edward 93, of Clearwater, FL, passed Monday, January 13, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice Care Center, Palm Harbor, surrounded by his loving children. Born and raised in Philadelphia, PA, he attended Central Boys High School and graduated from Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA. Forrest served in the U.S. Navy as a Corpsman stationed in San Diego and Oakland, CA. In 1949 he married his beloved wife, Joan (Meyer) and began a long career in the investment brokerage business in Philadelphia and Clearwater. Forrest loved to travel with his wife, a travel consultant, on cruises and European tours. A man of faith, he enjoyed participating in the weekly Men's Prayer Group and other church activities. Forrest was also a popular face at his daughter's local picture framing business for many years. Survivors include daughters, Susan J. Harris (Jeffrey) and Diane L. Flammer (James); and son, Stephen E. Sovring; as well as three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation or St. Michael Old Catholic Church, 2680 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin, FL 34698.

