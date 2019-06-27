HOLMES, Fountain "Melvin"
79, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned June 21, 2019. He was a member of Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Rose Holmes; four sons; daughter; seven siblings; seven grandchildren; eight great -grandchildren; and other relatives. Funeral service will be Saturday, June 29, 11 am, at Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, June 28, 4-7 pm, and family will receive friends 6 pm, at:
Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 27, 2019